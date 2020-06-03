All Regions in Spain to lift Mobility restrictions on June 21st- PM Pedro Sánchez confirmed it would be the “last” extension

The Spanish lower chamber is expected to approve the sixth prolongation of the lockdown until June 21, and during the debate,PM Pedro Sánchez confirmed it would be the “last” extension he would apply for.

He also explained that, while the lockdown easing phases 1 and 2 will still be led by Spain, Phase 3 will be managed by regional governments, meaning that it will be up to each regional president to decide on lifting mobility restrictions before June 21 in areas already in Phase 3.

Thus the Catalan cabinet will also be able to decide when Phase 3 ends in each of the country’s health regions, that is when the 4-phase de-escalation lockdown is over and the so-called “new normality” begins. Businesses across Spain rejoiced about the news on the freedom of movement for the public.

Pedro Sánchez also said on Wednesday that his executive will pass a decree-law next Tuesday on the health measures that will come into force when the state of alarm is lifted.

-- Advertisement --



“It has to allow us to recover our habits [of before the health crisis] with safety,” he explained.