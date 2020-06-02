Two Manchester Hospitals in Drugs Trial join Desperate Search for Coronavirus Cure

A new coronavirus drug is being trialled across two Manchester hospitals in the race to find an effective treatment for Covid-19.

A NEW drug is being trialled simultaneously across two hospitals in Manchester as part of the nationwide effort to find new treatments for the coronavirus.

The Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) and Wythenshawe Hospital are taking part in a national research programme exploring different drugs for people hospitalised by the coronavirus.

One of the drugs being tested on Covid-19 patients at the MRI and Wythenshawe Hospital is Bemcentinib, a tablet used to treat blood disorders, the Manchester University is part of the NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).