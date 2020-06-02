The Valencian Community could move up a notch on June 15 with travel between the region’s provinces

ONCE the Valencian Community progresses to Phase Three, travel should be possible between the region’s three provinces.

According to the Spanish government’s de-escalation plan this corresponds to Phase Four but the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, has now agreed that regional presidents will have the power to decide their own de-escalation programmes in Phase Three.

Ximo Puig, who heads the Generalitat, has been requesting this for some time, and if all goes according to plan and the entire region enters Phase Three on June 15, journeys can be undertaken anywhere within the Valencian Community.