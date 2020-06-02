Spain’s Government clarifies that travel between regions will not be allowed in Phase 3 of de-escalation

Spain’s Government has announced this evening that residents will not be able to travel to other communities/regions of the country in Phase 3 of de-escalation.

THEY will now have to wait “until the new normal”, confirmed Health Minister Salvador Illa. Today’s message contradicts yesterday’s announcement made by the Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos, who said that it would be possible for autonomous communities in Phase 3 to establish mobility “between communities that are in the same phase”.

Although regional premiers can decide whether or not to allow mobility between provinces within their own regions in Phase 3 of de-escalation, movement between different communities cannot take place until the “new normal” is reached, clarified Illa in today’s press conference.

Illa specified that the regional heads will have “full governance” in Phase 3, and “it will be up to them if they decide to allow mobility between provinces in their own communities”. It will also be the regional premiers who decide if they are ready to progress to the so-called “new normal” phase, which is when residents will be able to move freely between autonomous communities, he said.

In addition, Illa insisted that it is “essential for the public to continue to follow hygiene and protection recommendations, and continue to use face masks and respect social distancing to avoid infection in the “new normal”.