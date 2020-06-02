Spain’s F1 GP set for August 16th as season commences in July delighting fans on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Formula 1 2020: European eight-race calendar revealed with a July 5 start – the first race in Spain scheduled for the 16th of August

Racing fans on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca are in for a treat as a date for the first F1 contest for the season in Spain has been announced.

All races are expected to be staged behind closed doors with a minimum number of team personnel at the circuits. Social distancing measures will also be in force and on-site testing for coronavirus. However, industry insiders have rumoured that if the coronavirus crisis diminishes then spectators could be allowed back for the August race in Barcelona.

The Spanish Grand Prix is a Formula One race which is currently held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the race is one of the oldest in the world still contested, celebrating its centenary in 2013.

Following the cancellation or postponement of the first 10 races on the original calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, F1 will finally restart on July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The summer schedule is as follows: July 5 – Austrian; July 12 – Austria II (Steiermark GP); July 19 – Hungarian; August 2 – British; August 9 – British II (70th Anniversary GP); August 16 – Spanish; August 30 – Belgian; September 6 – Italian.

The revised calendar represents a challenging eight races in 10 weekends. All will be held without fans. Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also run the start of its championships in tandem with the F1 calendar.