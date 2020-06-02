Spain holiday island Mallorca aiming to lure tourists from neighbouring Ibiza and Menorca

MALLORCA is set to launch a tourism campaign aimed at luring visitors from neighbouring islands Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera this summer.

Under the slogan ‘jump to the other best island in the world,’ the idea is to promote Mallorca to residents of the rest of the Balearics as ‘the perfect place to disconnect, spend the holidays and enjoy everything it has to offer.’

The Consell de Mallorca Tourism and Sport department is behind the initiative, which is part of the island administration’s ‘Mallorca Reacciona’ post-coronavirus reactivation plan.

The Consell points out that one of the main consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the restrictions on movement. In the Consell’s view, the current importance of closeness also has the benefits of being “more sustainable, generating greater mutual knowledge and favouring better use of own resources.”

What’s more, according to Tourism and Sport councillor Andreu Serra, “the fact of being around the corner also means that the trips are safer, that there is more and better information about procedures, and you know the language and the level of services.

“Being close is also comforting, but without having to give up everything which holidays mean,” Serra added.

A further focus is presenting Mallorca as a location which offers something for everyone thanks to its range of tourist products: ‘family tourism, luxury tourism, the perfect destination to travel with friends.’

The campaign is due to be launched next Monday, the day the three bigger Balearic Islands are due to join Formentera in Phase three of the lockdown de-escalation.