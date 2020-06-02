Mid-Day Shooting on Streets of Costa del Sol’s Marbella Results In the Death of a Man

A MAN has died in the middle of the street in Costa del Sol’s Marbella after a shooting occurred today, Tuesday, at 2.00pm.

According to the Emergency Services in Andalucia, they received several calls informing them of man who had died on Calle Arturo Rubinstein after being shot at by a silenced pistol several times.

This murder which occurred in broad daylight points to the idea that crime on the Costa del Sol is rife, especially since lockdown began and police began knuckling down on crime.

The Local Police and National Police quickly arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the case, however, by the time emergency services arrived all they could do was pronounce the individual dead at the scene.