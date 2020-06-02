ITV stations open for MOTs every Saturday in June in Spain holiday island Mallorca to get through lockdown backlog

ITV stations in Mallorca are opening every Saturday in June in order to try and get through the backlog created by the enforced closure under the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

Throughout the month, the Son Castello and Son Oms stations in Palma and the ones in Inca and Manacor will operate by prior appointment from 8am to 2pm on Saturdays.

The Mallorca government’s Mobility and Infrastructure Department said the aim was to meet the needs of both residents and the transport sector. Part of the appointments are therefore reserved for truckers and businesses.

“We understand the needs of the transport sector and professionals, and we are dealing with the most urgent cases”, Mallorca Mobility councillor Ivan Sevillano commented.

But the councillor also stressed that the island administration wanted to avoid creating a situation of “unfair treatment” for private drivers, “knowing that many people need to have their inspections on order.

“Hence we are opening for everyone”, he said.