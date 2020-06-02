Four Schools in Gibraltar Closed as Legionella Bacteria Detected in Water

AS the lockdown starts to ease in Gibraltar and children began to return to schools, another health problem has arisen with legionella bacteria discovered in the water systems of four primary schools.

Youngsters who were enjoying being with friends and getting back into a stable routine at St Bernard’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph’s Lower Primary and St Joseph’s Upper Primary find themselves at home again.

The schools were quite rightly closed for hypochlorination treatment and it is hoped that the closure will only be for two days, but in the meantime, the Department of Education is considering alternative arrangements for those children affected in case the problem lasts longer than expected.