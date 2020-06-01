Spain’s Costa del Sol to launch ‘Malaga Funciona’ app to provide locals & visitors with ‘up-to-the-minute’ info

Malaga Town Hall has announced the imminent launch of ‘Malaga Funciona’ – an app that will provide up-to-the-minute information, on a variety of issues to help users better plan their day.

FOR example, it will be able to provide data on not only the total capacity of particular public venues, but also the current capacity. You can also find out which safety flag is flying on a particular beach, as well as exactly how busy certain beach areas are, according to Malaga Town Hall.

The app will provide multiple sources of data, which will allow both locals and visitors to organise their day more effectively. It’s expected to be launched very soon, so watch this space…