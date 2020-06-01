Paralympic cyclist Joan Reinoso injured in collision with car while out training in Inca on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

PARALYMPIC cyclist Joan Reinoso has been injured in a collision with a car while out training on his three-wheeled bike on roads near his home town of Inca in Mallorca.

Spanish press reported that the cyclist’s injuries were relatively minor, but that his bike was completely destroyed in the accident.

“I got quite a scare”, he told Spanish press.

Reinoso is currently preparing for the adapted cycling world championships with a view to classifying for the next Paralympic Games, which, coronavirus crisis permitting, will take place in Tokyo in 2021.

Eight years ago a freak accident left the 28-year was left with a 78 per cent disability. He was acting as the man on the boat for a competitor in an underwater fishing competition in the bay of Pollensa when he was struck by lightning.