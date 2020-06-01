No lockdown on gender violence during the State of Alarm for women accompanied 24 hours a day with their abuser

CALLS to Women’s Centre helplines received an average 145 calls each day after the March 14 State of Alarm announcement.

In all, the Valencian Community centres received 9,953 calls, of which 4,321 came from Valencia Province, 5,163 from Alicante and 1,417 from Castellon. A further 52 came from other regions.

Maria Such, director general of the Valencian Institute for Women, revealed that 20 per cent of the calls – 1,439 – came from a family member, friend, neighbour or member of public aware that a woman was being subjected to gender violence.

The fact that a person other than the victim herself was prepared to ring the helplines demonstrated a greater awareness of gender violence, Such pointed out.

At the beginning of the State of Alarm lockdown, the Generalitat’s Equality and Inclusive Policies department launched a campaign, publicising the helplines for gender violence victims, Such said.

The campaign also called on those close to potential victims to keep an especial watch during lockdown, she added: “Many women were accompanied 24 hours a day with their abuser and had problems in calling the helplines.”