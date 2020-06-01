Inflatable Pools Selling Out in Skyrocketing Demand from Households across Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

INFLATABLE pools as well as garden furniture are selling out in a skyrocketing demand from households across Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas.

Safety concerns over community swimming pools and returning to seaside bathing has fuelled a massive boost in demand for inflatable pools, with manufacturers and retailers struggling to meet demand.

Some companies say they already have a month-long waiting list for the inflatables, as well as larger ones with a metal sheet.

“Every day we receive more than 200 phone calls asking about the pools, it is incredible,” says Ibán Vera Vera , owner of Suministros Costera Sur, a company located in the Murcia region town of Algezares.

So much uncertainty over mingling with other people at community facilities or on the beach has led to the extra demand.

Vera added: “Our company cannot supply any new orders until the end of June.”

The inflatable pool prices start from €60, whilst sheet metal-based structures have a starting price of €800.

Companies are also busy providing spare parts to community swimming pools to make sure that the quality of the water is up to legal standard.

A resident, called Felix, on the Altorreal urbanisation in Murcia’s Molina de Segura area summed up the views of many people:

“We have decided to enjoy our house, the pool and our terrace area. We are forgetting about going to the seaside.

“During lockdown we have used the terrace more than in all of the years put together that we have lived here, as normally we have gone to the beach.”

Despite Spain’s phasing out of the lockdown and beaches reopening, Felix is not convinced about safety, which means he and his family are going to stay put.

“Our summer will be spent here, on the terrace, where we have everything we need with our inflatable pool and barbecue area. We will not be using our community pool or go to the coast,” he added.

José Antonio Rodríguez, from Roche Alto in Cartagena, said that he was concerned about virus contagion in community pools and will also avoid the beach.

“If we can avoid the beach, then we will do so,” said José Antonio.

A fortnight ago, major retailer Leroy Merlin announced that it had increased sales of moveable home pools in May by 350 per cent compared to the same month last year.

It’s not just mini pools that are booming in sales, as all kinds of garden furniture has been selling out like sun loungers and chairs, as well as barbecue sets and pergolas.