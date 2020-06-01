EasyJet’s Chief Financial Officer Resigns from Budget Airline Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

The Chief Financial Officer for EasyJet, Andrew Findlay, has announced his resignation, which will be finalised in May 2021, amongst the chaos of the coronavirus crisis.

This decision has been taken during one of the budget airlines worst financial crises, as the company has decided to considerably reduce their workforce and fire around 30% of its staff.

This comes at an especially hard time as they also suffered a data breach in which a hacker exposed the private and sensitive information of over 9 million customers.

According to Travel Market Germany, the CFO let people know about his resignation via a press release sent to the London Stock Exchange. In the release, he communicated his commitment to supporting the management teams in their battle against the COVID-19 crisis and he stressed that the ‘low cost’ airline is a ‘great company’.

Findlay also thanked the recent support of his shareholders who had backed him in the face of Si Steilos Haji-Ioannou’s request, the founder and largest shareholder of EasyJet who wanted to kick him out of the management team.