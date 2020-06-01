Balearic government wants travel between holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca to restart next week under final phase of lockdown de-escalation

THE Balearic government wants travel between holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, as well as Formentera, to restart next week, when if, as expected, all four will be in the final phase of the lockdown de-escalation.

In Sunday’s videoconference meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the heads of Spain’s regional administrations, Balearic President Francina Armengol asked that the central government allow inter-island flights from June 8, the date when the three larger Balearic Islands will almost certainly join Formentera in Phase three.

Commenting after the meeting, Armengol said the Prime Minister had “responded favourably to the proposal as, despite aiming to extend the State of Alarm until June 21, the situation will be different and all the communities in Phase three will be able to take their own decisions.”

The Balearic President referred to Sanchez’ announcement that regions would be able to request that the State of Alarm in their autonomous communities is lifted early and the possibility of allowing travel by residents from other parts of Spain where the State of Alarm was also no longer in place.

She said that her administration “does not want to run.

“It is advisable to open inter-island movements first, and then to other territories at the same heath level. Health is the most important thing,” Armengol stressed.

She also revealed that she had raised the subject in the meeting of the Balearics’ willingness to stage a pilot project with 5,000 foreign tourists in the second fortnight of July.