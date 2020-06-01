After Being Closed During Lockdown Young Expat Business Owner on Costa del Sol Devastated when Yob Breaks Shop Window

AFTER being closed for so long, the young woman who owns the hairdressers in Calle Linda Vista, in San Pedro Alcantara Hair by Shannon Murray had yet another set-back.

She has just reopened, following all of the rules of the State of Alarm and looking forward to welcoming clients back when after a few days of trading, she arrived at the shop to discover that the front window had been broken.

It appears that someone who is malicious or just the worse for wear after drinking thought that it would be amusing to lob a drink through her window – her publishable comment was “As if things weren’t hard enough. I hope karma bites you back harder!”