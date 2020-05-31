WEATHER WARNING: Spain’s Andalucia on yellow alert as storms, hail & torrential rain to batter Costa del Sol

Spain’s weather agency Aemet has activated a yellow alert for the regions of Andalusia, Ceuta, Extramadura and the northern half of the Peninsula on Sunday May 31.

TORRENTIAL rain and strong winds are expected to batter the South of Andalucia. Aemet predicts heavy rain and hail for Cadiz, Huelva and Malaga’s Costa del Sol.

Rain is also predicted across other parts of the country, including the Canary Islands, but it won’t be as heavy or intense, according to Aemet. Nevertheless, temperatures are expected to remain high across most of Spain, reaching highs of 33 degrees celsius in the provinces of Almeria, Bilbao and Toledo, and up to 34 degrees celsius in Zaragoza.