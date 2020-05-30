UK Sport Can Return Behind Closed Doors From Monday says Government

UK sports events can return behind closed doors from this Monday(June 1) according to the government.

The announcement was made by the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, who took the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing today(May 30).

The English Premier League had already announced two days ago that it was returning in mid-June, and UK sport is back for the first time since mid-March with horse racing at Newcastle on Monday.

“This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved,” Dowden stated.

The return comes under the guidelines of Phase Three protocols reducing the lockdown restrictions, where it will be up to each sporting body to review the risks to sportsmen and women, as well as to staff involved within each club or organisation.

Dowden enthused that “Football, tennis, horse racing, Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others are all set to return to our screens shortly.”

It was also Dowden´s turn to take a question over Boris Johnson´s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, over a week since the row over his lockdown-breaking visit to Durham broke in the media.

Dowden said:-”Dominic Cummings gave a very extensive explanation of his behaviour on Monday and answered all questions in relation to that.”

“The Prime Minister accepted that explanation and on that basis kept him in post and that remains the position.”

Another key issue that the Culture Secretary had to address was the fact that more scientists are saying that the UK government is easing the lockdown too soon and quickly, and are worried about coronavirus cases spiking upwards.

They are members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, better known as SAGE.

Dowden commented:- “Sage consists of more than 50 scientists who will all have their different views, and the government takes a collective view.”

“They are right to urge caution because with the “R “ rate of infection between 0.7 and 0.9 we haven’t got that much headroom.”

“If we’re not confident we will delay measures or even reimpose measures”, the minister insisted.