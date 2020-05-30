Spain’s La Liga Confirms Football Return on June 11

SPAIN’S La Liga has confirmed that it will return on June 11 with the halted campaign set to finish in July.

President Javier Tebas said that the start date of the following season will be on September 12.

“We’re prepared and the important thing will be the day we finish the league,” Tebas told the Marca newspaper.

The government confirmed that a formal arrangement had been made with La Liga and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF).

That followed the announcement last weekend from Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, that La Liga could resume as soon as June 8.

Training has been stepped up over the last week or so to include groups of players.

As expected, the first match will be a night local derby clash between Sevilla and Real Betis match on June 11.

The 2019-20 season will finish in mid-July, with soccer suspended in Spain due to State of Alarm measures from March 12.

Matches will be played behind closed doors, similar to what the Bundesliga has been doing in Germany, with Italy’s Serie A picking up the remainder of its fixtures on June 20.

The English Premier League will return to action with two games on June 17.

La Liga’s Javier Tebas said that tests have been carried out to see what kind of soundtrack TV fans want to get at home.

Rights holders in Spain like Movistar and Gol TV are set to offer a recorded background track of ‘crowd’ atmosphere with the option for viewers to switch to the actual stadium sound.