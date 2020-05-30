Andalucia confident that Granada & Costa del Sol’s Malaga will be allowed to access Phase 3 with rest of region on June 8

Andalucia’s Vice President and Minister of Tourism Juan Marin has stated today that he is confident that Granada and Malaga will be allowed to access Phase 3 of de-escalation with rest of the region on June 8.

ACCORDING to Marin, it’s vital that all eight provinces in Andalucia are allowed to enter Phase 3 as a block to enable residents to travel between the provinces so that the region can start to benefit from national tourism as soon as possible.

There’s no health justification why Malaga and Granada should not to be allowed to access Phase 3 next week, he stressed. Andalucia’s Covid-19 rate of new cases is 1.64% per 100,000 inhabitants, which is far lower than Catalunia’s 39.9% per 100,000 or Madrid’s 25.33%, he pointed out.

Thanks to ‘spectacular’ health data, Malaga and Granada have been allowed access to Phase 2 of de-escalation a week earlier, added Marin, which is why he is hopeful that the Ministry of Health will allow the region to access Phase 3 as a block, on June 8.