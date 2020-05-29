What changes will Spain see as Phase 2 is extended to other regions including Malaga and Granada from Monday?

AS of Monday, June 1, many more areas of Spain will be able to enjoy taking the next step into Phase Two of the country’s lockdown easing plan. In these regions, the rate of infection of the virus has now dropped to within the criteria that allow further progression through the phase system.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa announced the good news on Thursday evening, which was a day earlier than planned.

This means many rules will relax for residents in these areas, allowing for a continued move towards a normal life. Although these restrictions will ease off, it is important to note that these activities must still be partaken in your own province, unless for work reasons.

Shops may now open to 40 per cent capacity and shopping centres will be able to open for the first time since isolation but with lower capacity in any areas deemed as communal.

Bars and restaurants that had opened but could only use terraces will be allowed to invite customers inside as long as they stick to 50 per cent capacity and there is no bar service.

Social contact will be stretched to allow groups of 15 to meet together. However, this does still exclude anybody classed as being vulnerable, elderly or underlying health issues.

When it comes to exercise residents no longer need to follow the previous timetable. But, slots of time allocated for the vulnerable should still be adhered to.

For the vast majority of people, the news that, from Monday, they can go to the beach for bathing will be one of the most exciting changes. Swimming pools will also open to 30 per cent capacity and exercise gyms can open for one to one classes by appointment only, these should not include contact sports.

Cinemas and theatres can reopen with reduced seating to allow for social distancing measures. As can churches which can welcome up to 50 per cent capacity.

In a further move that may bolster the tourism sector, hotels will be able to open communal areas but have to respect certain capacity restrictions.