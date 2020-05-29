Marbella in Spain’s Costa del Sol launches ‘Solidarity Dish’ Campaign for Diners to Help the Needy

AS cafes and restaurants start to open again and people emerge from lockdown, the Marbella council is promoting what it calls the ‘Solidarity Dish’ campaign alongside a number of establishments in the hospitality sector.

The campaign was launched at the Nuevo Reina restaurant on the beachfront of San Pedro Alcantara and the concept is that each member of the campaign will choose one of its dishes and donate all or the majority of proceeds to charity in respect of each of that dish ordered.

In the case of Nuevo Reina, it has chosen a traditional sardine skewer as its ‘Solidarity Dish’ and will pass the money collected to the council’s nominated charity Caritas.

-- Advertisement --



In return the council will promote membership of the campaign for each participant and has created a poster for them to display in order to show that they are supporting the community and those in need of assistance.

The council wants as many businesses as possible to participate and those cafes and restaurants that wish to take part need simply email derechosociales@marbella.es.

With the news that Malaga Province and therefore Marbella will move into Phase 2, more establishments will be able to serve larger numbers of people.