Man charged with murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith who disappeared on VE day in Hampshire

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith, who disappeared on VE Day.

HAMPSHIRE Police said Shane Lee Mays, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. The teenager was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant at midday on May 8.

Her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21. She was described by a family friend as a “lovely girl with a heart of gold.”