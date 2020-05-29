France reports 70 cases of coronavirus detected in schools within a week of them reopening.

FRENCH health authorities have reported approximately 70 cases of Covid infections in schools across the country only a week after they reopened.

Younger students returned to face to face classes last week, while 150,000 junior high school students returned to school on Monday in the ‘green’ regions that contain lower rates of infection.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has stated that schools, where students have become infected, are immediately being closed again, with local media reporting that seven schools in the north have been shut, according to NBC News.

However, Blanquer did not go into detail as to whether the 70 cases involved students or teachers, but he did note that people must have been infected before last week due to the virus’ incubation period.

Around 30 per cent of schoolchildren have returned to class over the last week, he added, although the government still allow parents the option of keeping their children home.