France hopes to get a boost to tourism as travel restrictions ease at the same time hotels and campsites can reopen.

IN a welcome move that will help France’s struggling tourist industry, as of June 2, the 100km limit on travel will be lifted and hotels, campsites, gîtes and B&Bs across France will be able to reopen.

Hoteliers and restaurant owners will be relieved that residents will be allowed to travel without restriction around the country ahead of a sunny holiday season which will be more dependent on domestic tourism than ever.

However, PM Philippe warned: “The less we move around, the less we spread the virus.

I call on all French to show the same kind of responsibility as they have been showing throughout the crisis.”

Philippe announced that the country was now split into green and orange zones, based on regional differences in coronavirus infection levels. Hotels, campsites, gîtes and B&Bs in orange zones will remain closed until at least June 22. He also stated that France hopes to reopen its borders to travellers from other European nations from June 15.

Following a previous suggestion from the government that domestic tourism would be possible this summer, with restrictions, but foreign trips may have had to stay on hold.

For now, travel into France is heavily restricted and travellers are required to show an international travel certificate at the border. Current international regulations will remain in place until June 15.

As France is in line with other EU nations, travel restrictions within Europe look set to be lifted. Although, travellers arriving from the UK or Spain remain subject to a voluntary quarantine period, introduced after those countries set quarantine rules of their own.

EU borders remain closed to those travelling from outside Europe. Paris-Orly Airport, will resume commercial passenger flights on 26 June, “optimising the airport’s infrastructure” according to demand, its manager announced on Thursday.

“The effective reopening is conditional on the lifting of the main restrictions by mid-June, in particular those that limit the capacity of airlines to fly within the Schengen area,” Aéroports de Paris said in a statement.