Costa del Sol’s Estepona Pledges to Clean Beaches By Sand Sifting Every Night as It Prepares To Open Its Shores In Phase 2

The Estepona Town Hall in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has also begun preparing its beaches to open to the public under Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan. Part of their hygiene and safety protocol will consist of sifting sand every night with machinery.

THIS measure is part of its newfound coast reinforcement in which they will use machinery to clean the sand and iron it out every day. This process will be conducted at night as to not cause discomfort or be a nuisance to bathers.

The councillor for Beaches, Susana Aragon has announced that the town hall will also be conducting a more rigorous disinfecting schedule to clean all toilet modules, showers, access points and ramps, as well as the sand itself which will be sifted, all in accordance with the recommendations issued by the health authorities in relation to Covid-19.

There will be multiple toilet modules open to the public from 12.00pm to 8.00pm which will be routinely cleaned four times a day with disinfectant products. There will also be sanitising gels at the disposal of beachgoers near the toilets which must be used before entry and after using the toilets.

There will also be an array of informative posters and panels at the access points of beaches and the toilet groupings which outline the exceptional standards which have been applied during the health crisis by the sanitary authorities.

Animals are not allowed on the beach except for blind people and their guide dogs. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times and two-metre safety distances must be respected both in the sand and the sea. Group sports will not be permitted on the beach.

Another recommendation is that objects and food on the beach are not shared in order to limit contact between beachgoers as much as possible. If you feel ill and show any symptoms related to Covid-19 please leave the beach.