Airlines Iberia and Vueling and airport operator AENA thank Spain’s health workers with free flight tickets

IBERIA and Vueling and airport operator AENA are giving away free air tickets to Spain’s health sector workers to thank them for everything they are doing on the coronavirus frontline.

The two airlines are gifting 25,000 double air tickets each for 70 different destinations in Spain and Europe and AENA will cover the airport taxes, because “it’s time to care for those who most care for us”, they said in a joint press statement.

The tickets are for doctors, nurses, auxiliary nurses, porters, cleaners and transport staff, among others, working in hospitals, health centres and care homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Those people who are giving so much for us, especially during the toughest months of the pandemic, can now visit their families, enjoy a well-deserved break and recover their strength”, the statement continued.

The tickets will be for flights between June 22 and September 30. The health workers will be free to choose the person who travels with them.

Applications are via the Iberia and Vueling websites from June 1 until the 15th of the month, or until the tickets run out.