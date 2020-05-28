US coronavirus death toll reaches grim 100,000+ milestone

The US surpassed 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday afternoon, recording exactly 100,047 fatalities, as confirmed by Johns Hopkins University’s tally.

IT’S the first country in the world to reach the grim milestone, with a Covid-19 death toll far higher than any other nation in the world. The death toll is reported to “exceed the number of US military combat fatalities in every conflict since the Korean War”, according to the country’s health experts.

In fact, most health experts including Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s top infectious disease experts, believes that the death toll is probably far higher than this figure, as it does not include many people that died at home or in care homes with symptoms, but were not tested.

The US remains the country with not only the most Covid-19 fatalities, but also the nation with the most registered cases of the disease with over 1.69 million infections. This includes more than 62,000 health professionals, including nurses, doctors and other health workers, with medical workers accounting for 291 deaths from the disease.

New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California continue to be the States with the most people diagnosed with the disease, with each reporting over 100,000 cases of infections.



