Staycation pet-sitting

Caring for pets is still important whether you are travelling near or far.

Now that the lockdown and travel restrictions are beginning to ease across the country and between most regions, some of our members are planning short holidays in the Autumn and at the end of the year. Remember, even if you can’t take your pets with you we can still help to find you housesitters who will care for your pets while you are travelling in Spain. We have COVID cleaning guidelines for homeowners and housesitters available for all. If you are planning a trip now for 2021, you’ll want the best care for your pets.

Please check out our services at HouseSitMatch.com. Sign up as a homeowner and we can help you plan for the best house and pet sitters.

How does it work? You join as a pet and homeowner member, for this, there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety, and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose whom you would like to care for your pets.

What makes House Sit Match unique? The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other housesitting and petsitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members. We also offer house sitters a police and background check on registration. We do this because it makes our network safer and helps us maintain a high bar for housesitters caring for your precious pets and homes.

-- Advertisement --

Please check our Trustpilot reviews online to see what our clients say about our service.

Trustpilot Testimonials– 4.8/5 Excellent rating (New Trustpilot rating scale)

Here’s what members have said about us-

Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter… Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter while we were away in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that Housesit Match took in helping us find the right person.

Ros Morris–Dogowner

How do you join? Please register online via our website http://www.Housesitmatch.com -Choose a membership plan– Please note prices go up soon, so sign up now on subscription to secure these prices:

Standard (DIY option)= £69 pa

Premium (with support at each step)= £89pa

Do you need a housesitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation!

Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon codecP2020– an exclusive offer for readers.

To find a house pet-sitter go to http://www.Housesitmatch.com



