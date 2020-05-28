Spain airline Air Nostrum re-launching Balearic and Canary island flight connections with Costa Blanca in July

AIR Nostrum has announced the next step in the gradual return to normal services with the re-launch of direct flights connecting the Balearic and Canary Islands with the Costa Blanca and Valencia in July.

From the beginning of the month until mid-September the regional airline will be operating services between Alicante and Ibiza every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to allow for weekend getaways, and then Saturdays only.

There will also be a daily flight between the island and Valencia until the end of September. The connection between Mallorca and Valencia will also operate every day, while the connection with Menorca will be four times a week.

-- Advertisement --

Flights from Valencia to Gran Canaria will operate three times a week, twice a week to Lanzarote and four times a week to Tenerife.

A further service due to be reactivated in July is the connection between Valencia and Bilbao.

Throughout the peak holiday season, from mid-July to the end of August, the airline will also connect Mallorca and Pamplona twice a week.

Air Nostrum restarted inter-island services in the Balearics on May 24, bringing to an end a 56-day stretch of operating no flights at all due to the lockdown travel restrictions. The company has reported a gradually growing demand for seats, but said average occupation still remains low at around one-third of capacity.





The use of face masks is obligatory on all Air Nostrum flights and there is no onboard food and beverage service in order to minimise the risk of contact. Also not being offered are magazines, blankets, pillow and colouring books for kids.