One of the Costa del Sol’s Top Shopping Centres Reopens Next Monday

ALTHOUGH the supermarket at Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre has been open during the entire lockdown, it is only recently that certain stores such as hairdressers have been allowed to return to work.

Now however, the management of what is one the busiest and most prestigious centres on the Costa del Sol has announced that it will reopen properly from Monday June 1 with the majority of its shops ready to greet returning customers.

They confirm that they are adapting their facilities in accordance with government regulations in order to guarantee the safety of clients and workers.

-- Advertisement --

There are however a number of people who have indicated on social media that they are disinclined to visit at the moment because of the fear of germs and will continue to purchase goods online whilst others have posted memes of hands clapping and saying “roll on Monday.”