On the road to greener mobility in El Ejido on Spain’s Costa Almeria with new electric car charging points

EL EJIDO is on the road to more sustainable, environmentally friendly mobility thanks to plans to have 10 electric vehicle charging points in the locality by the end of this year.

There is already a charging station with two connections near to the municipal swimming pool on Avenida Perez de Arenaza. A further four, each with a couple of supply sockets, will now be installed in key areas.

There will be another one in the vicinity of the pool, one on the boulevard, a third in Balerma and one other in Almerimar.

-- Advertisement --

El Ejido mayor Francisco Gongora said the aim is to “encourage the use of this kind of vehicle and therefore contribute to environmental protection by reducing CO2 emissions.”