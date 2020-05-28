Nissan to close its plants in Catalonia, Spain with the loss of over 20,000 jobs

Nissan has decided to close its plants in Catalonia, Spain, its CEO, Makoto Uchida, announced in a press conference in Japan this morning.

THE head of the carmaker admitted that they “considered several measures” in order to keep the factories open, but will close despite it being a “difficult decision” and said that he intends to open negotiations for the layoffs as soon as possible.

According to Uchida, there is a need to “rationalise” the business, although they also informed that they will keep their activity in Sunderland (United Kingdom).

20,000 jobs at stake

Some minutes earlier, ahead of the firm announcing its strategic plan for the future, the Spanish government explained it had been informed by the Japanese carmaker that it plans to move out after months of uncertainty.

Over 3,000 people work in the five plants of the Japanese carmaker in Catalonia, and unions say that this decision will not only affect them but also some 20,000 more indirect supply jobs.

This morning (Thursday May 28), the Catalan president chaired a meeting with several ministers, and the Spanish government intends to host another meeting with the Catalan authorities, Barcelona’s local council, and the consortium of the Zona Franca industrial estate, where the main seat of Nissan in the country is located.

40 years of activity





Nisan began its activity in Catalonia in 1980, and it has five plants in the country: the main factory, in Barcelona’s Zona Franca industrial estate, two more factories in Sant Andreu de la Barca and Montcada i Reixac, an auto part centre in El Prat de Llobregat, and a distribution centre in the Port of Barcelona.