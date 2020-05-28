Malaga Metro on the Costa del Sol Will Finally Finish Construction Work by Early July After Almost 10 Years of Disturbance

The underground metro in Costa del Sol’s Malaga will finally finish construction by early July, a project which has caused almost 10 years of affected road works on Avenida de Andalucia, at the heart of the city centre.

THE beginning of July is the new date that has been set by the Andalucian government to completely free the Avenida de Andalucía from affected road works after almost 10 years of construction of the Malaga Metro. This Thursday the Minister of Development, Marifrán Carazo, announced the date.

This new timeline includes a one month delay from the original forecasts created by the regional Administration, a delay that is directly related to the incidence of the coronavirus health crisis and its effect on the progress of the work. It must be remembered that the State of Alarm decreed by the central government included the halting of all works for two weeks.

After this period of uncertainty is overcome, operators will progress in recovering one of the main axes in the capital of the Costa del Sol. Carazo has once again evaded setting an exact date for the completion of the works, which is now underway, that extends the metro between the Renfe and the Alameda Principal.

“I do not want to, once again, frustrate the expectations of the people of Malaga,” he said, betting on the renewal of the timeline as a pending progress.

However, the counsellor did provide information on the status of completion of the two sections which remain under construction: Renfe-Guadalmedina, which is at 85 per cent; and the Guadalmedina-Atarazanas, which is at 97 per cent execution. Likewise, he has valued the importance that the month of June will play in the progression of the construction work.