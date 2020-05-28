Improved traffic flow for Albir with more options for drivers heading to Benidorm on Old Altea Road

THE road adjoining Albir’s football pitch has finally been resurfaced.

Work was interrupted in mid-March during the State of Alarm but has been resumed as de-escalation gathers pace.

Asphalting the 150-metre long, eight-metre wide section of road is costing €60,000 to complete but Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques explained that this will help to decongest problematic intersections at the entrance to Albir.

The next step, he explained, is the small bridge connecting Calle San Miguel and Avenida Sant Pere in front of the health centre.

This will improve general traffic flow in this part of Albir, Arques said on visiting the site accompanied by Technical Services councillor Oscar Perez.

“Before long this will offer an alternative for vehicles heading for Benidorm on the Cami Vell d’Altea road,” Perez added.



