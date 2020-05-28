Cyprus promises to cover costs for tourists infected with coronavirus while on the island in bid to lure back holidaymakers

Cyprus has pledged to cover the holiday costs of anyone who tests positive for the virus after travelling there in what is being considered a desperate attempt to entice back tourists.

IN a letter made public on Wednesday, the Greek government said it would pay for accommodation, medicine, and food for patients and their families should they get infected while in the country.

Tourists “will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight.”

It is part of a raft of packages aimed at drawing visitors back to the island, which has reported few cases. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the country has confirmed 939 infections and 17 deaths.

Tourism accounted for about 15 per cent of the country’s GDP last year, and so the government is straining to bring back travellers as soon as possible.