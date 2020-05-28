Cheap as Chips: Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Compete for Customers by Lowering Prices After Spain Announces Return of International Tourism This Summer

Since Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced that the country would be ready to welcome international tourism by July 1, hotels and accommodations across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have been lowering their prices to compete with one another and seeing who can provide the most attractive offer for international tourists.

SANCHEZ lifting the 14-day quarantine previously imposed on any travellers entering he nation has sparked the interest of customers all over the world as they search for deals on the web.

It is no secret that since this announcement, hundreds of people who take the holiday season for granted, have gone back onto the web to search for new deals.

The coronavirus crisis has not only been financially tough on the hospitality sector, but practically on a majority of families who have in some way, shape, or form seen economic hardship as a result of the crisis.

Due to this financial strain, the main strategy to attract customers has been to lower prices for hotel stays with group offers. This does not only help families and their accessibility to rebooking summer holidays, but it also increases the chance for accommodations to get booked and recover some of the money that has been lost after their paralysis during the pandemic.

Looking at the rates of a nightly stay per person and comparing them to the same time last year shows that prices in Torremolinos have dropped by 14 per cent in July and 17 per cent in August. In another municipality of the Costa del Sol, Benalmadena, these have dropped even more and show a 21 per cent discount in July and 17 per cent discount in August.

In Costa Blanca’s Benidorm one of the top destinations for holidaymakers in the UK, which is saturated with tourist accommodation and bars, these have shown an even greater reduction in price. For a nightly stay in Benidorm rates will be 19 per cent lower in July and 26 per cent lower in August.

Furthermore, Facebook is full of offers for hotels and holiday apartments hoping to scoop in some of the holidaymakers this summer. Bars and restaurants have also begun to devise special menu plans which will attract customers.



