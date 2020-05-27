Village in Costa del Sol Hills Ready to Distribute Health Packs to Residents

ALTHOUGH the village of Benahavis is considered to be part of Marbella for certain legal matters, it does have its own council and with a registered population of less than 10,000 it falls under the special terms of lockdown Phase 1.

This means that there is more freedom of excursion for pedestrians and cyclists who are residents of the village with time slots removed.

The Benahavis council is now in the process of making special packs containing face masks and other useful information and items for distribution to all registered households to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.