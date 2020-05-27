Starting from Today: Children in Spain’s Phase 2 Can Do Sports At Whatever Time They Want Without Limits

Starting from today, Wednesday May 27, children living under Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalation plan can do sports and leave their homes at whatever times they wish without time limits.

The Ministry of Health has taken away the restrictions on mobility of children to practice exercise and for non-professional adults practicing sports but this only applies to territories in Phase 2.

In accordance with the Health provision, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), starting on this Wednesday, children residing in zones in phase 2 may leave their homes at any time without limit or timetables.

The time slots for non-professional sports activities have also been removed in Phase 2 municipalities, as now this can be practiced as many times a day as you wish.

Both of these authorisations have been added to the May 16 order which establishes greater more relaxed than those derived from the state of alarm, under phase 2 of the de-escalation plan for the transition to a new normality.

The Ministry of Health has also modified several aspects of this order related to access to beaches, so that municipalities may establish limitations on access, which in any case will be free, and capacity to ensure that social distancing is respected. The distance of at least two meters between bathers will be enforced.