Spain´s Tennis Legend Rafa Nadal Returns To Serious Training on Mallorca

SPAIN´S tennis legend Rafa Nadal has returned to serious training on his home island of Mallorca.

Tennis events have been scrapped since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that has seen Nadal´s favourite Grand Slam, the French Open, postponed until the autumn.

The US Open is still scheduled to go ahead at the end of August , but Wimbledon was cancelled weeks ago

-- Advertisement --

The Spanish ace has no problems with facilities as he has been using the courts at his own Academy facilities on Mallorca this week.

He posted news of his practice on the ATP Tour website:

“Hello everyone, here I am, finally back on court. Happy to be back to my practices.”

“I’m super happy, too, that the kids can practise again here at the Rafa Nadal Academy. They are happy, and that’s the most important thing.”





Hopes are rising of the Slam events in New York and Paris being played back-to-back later in the year, with Britain´s Andy Murray stating that he fancied a return to the highest level of the sport at the French Open.

Earlier this month, Nadal was more pessimistic about the return of tennis this year, when he said: “I think that 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that’s the case.”