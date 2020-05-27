No reopening date yet for most important cultural attraction on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THERE is still no reopening date for the Costa Almeria’s most important cultural attraction, the iconic Alcazaba fortification overlooking the provincial capital.

The whole of Almeria moved into Phase two of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday, which allows monuments to open their doors again, albeit with a limit on visitor numbers of 30 per cent of capacity.

But for now at least, the doors to the Alcazaba de Almeria, closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus crisis, remain barred to the public.

According to Spanish press reports, the Junta de Andalucia’s Culture Delegation in Almeria is planning a gradual reopening of cultural centres next month.

Libraries like the ‘Francisco Villespesa’ Almeria Provincial Library will be first. Then it will be the turn of archives and museums. The opening up of the Alcazaba to visits will however be left to last.

What is possible in the meantime is taking a virtual tour of the fortification complex via #AlcazabaOnLine on the monument’s website and social media.



