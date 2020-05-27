Museums and libraries reopen their doors in holiday resort town Roquetas de Mar on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ROQUETAS de Mar council has reopened its libraries and museums to the public following an exhaustive disinfection of all areas and facilities to guarantee visitors’ health safety.

The municipality’s most visited site, the Santa Ana castle, is among the places which opened its doors once more. Popular with both residents and tourists, it can now be visited from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 5-8pm.

Members of the public don’t have to book in advance, but there is a limit on the number of people allowed in at one time in accordance with the lockdown de-escalation process rules and regulations.

“In these early days, in phase two, a maximum of 24 people are allowed simultaneously in the whole monument, with a specific limit according to the size of each hall, and which is indicated at the entrance to each”, explained Roquetas Culture councillor Juanjo Salvador.

The councillor reminded people that wearing a face mask in the castle is obligatory, as is maintaining an interpersonal distance of two metres. Use of the lift is exclusively for people with reduced mobility.

Children aged under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

There is currently no bag or coat check service and no distribution of leaflets or other materials.





The same measures are in place in the municipal ‘Aula del Mar’ museum and the bullfighting museum.

The libraries in Roquetas de Mar and in Aguadulce are now open from 8.30am to 2.30pm and from 3.30 to 9.30pm, although the services are limited to book lending and return and to issuing library cards.

“In the case of the libraries we have to scrupulously respect the protocol given that the service consists of the exchange of books”, Salvador reported.

He pointed out this means that every book has to be put in a 14-day ‘quarantine’ before it can be lent out again, “hence we are limiting access to the books, which cannot be leafed through or touched, apart from when it is taken out.”

The councillor advised people to check out what’s available at the library online on the Andalucia public library network website and to request the book they want in advance or ask for information

Adults can take out a maximum of two books and children three. All books must be returned within three weeks.