Malaga and Granada expected to move into Phase 2 of Spain’s Lockdown in less than a week

The President of the Junta de Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, believes that Malaga and Granada provinces have now met the requirements to move into the next phase of the lockdown.

Business owners Malaga and Granada were dismayed recently when other regions were allowed to move into the next phase and petitioned the government heavily regarding the move against them.

“With infections and death rates well down there is no reason why the move to phase 2 can not be allowed” said a local Costa del Sol bar owner. “We need to hurry up and open before the season is lost” he went on to say.

The health minister, Salvador Illa, originally denied the request made by Moreno for permission to move but it is understood he is now reconsidering allowing them, Malaga and Granada, to join the rest of the country.

An inside source revealed it was very likely a statement would be made as early as Thursday or Friday.