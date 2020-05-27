Gibraltar to Close Down it’s Critical Care Unit 2 as Things Start to Return to Normal

THE Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has taken the operational decision to close the Critical Care Unit 2 which mirrors the gradual unlocking of Gibraltar as a whole.

It has provided intensive care of non-covid cases over the last few months, while suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 have used Critical Care Unit and it will now revert to its previous role as a day surgery unit as part of the Rock’s restart plan.

The facility does however remain on stand-by in the event that it is required in the weeks and months ahead.

The Minister for Health, Paul Balban said, “We are really pleased to be able to take this step as we restart and recover from the initial arrival of the COVID pandemic. We are ready to return to a posture where we go back to day surgery and we understand how important that is too.”