France set to open 20 public swimming pools as a trial for next stage of deconfinement.

FRENCH swimming pools will reopen with new rules at the start of June, as a trial for the next stage of the country’s confinement.

The French Sports Minister narrowed a list of 35 pools in both green and red departments who had applied to be considered to 20 pools whose locations will be disclosed at the end of the week. New rules are to include limited entries, online booking, and one-directional swimming. Reservations will be necessary and colour coded wristbands will be given to the swimmers according to the schedule in a bid to reduce how many people are in the pool and make sure that each has two square metres space.