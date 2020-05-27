Elon Musk Makes History with SpaceX: The First Commercial Flight From the US to Space

Elon Musk the founder of SpaceX is on track to making history with this newfound programme which aims to provide commercial flights from the United States to Space.

THIS Wednesday will be the first mission to depart from US soil in almost 10 years, with two astronauts from NASA departing the US, it hopes to refocus the current environment of space explorations.

So far no space company has attempted or managed to develop the necessary technology to bring untrained humans into the International Space Station, however, if all goes well this will be a tremendous achievement for Musk.

For years now, the agency has spent countless resources of building and designing state-owned rockets and now they are trying to take a new approach by developing vehicles and then pay certain companies to offer the services, in a public-private collaboration.

However, these efforts to bring commercialism to space have been delayed for four years. There have already been two catastrophic explosions from the Falcon 9 rocket, as well as various security flaws in the Dragon capsule which crowns the vehicle.

Elon Musk’s team has developed a huge rocket which will propel a capsule – partially made of stainless steel – that could carry large numbers of passengers. At the moment NASA has allocated $135 million to help develop the part that will serve for the lunar landing.

Benji Reed, the director of mission management at Space X has agreed that getting “people to travel to space is very hard” and he assured that both the company’s engineers and those at NASA have worked hard to detect and alleviate risks: “We hold each other accountable.”



