Driver detained by police on Spain’s Costa del Sol for driving in the wrong direction for 15km despite warnings

A male driver was detained in the early hours of Tuesday morning for driving in the wrong direction on Costa del Sol’s A-7 motorway for at least 15 kilometres, despite warnings from other drivers.

HE was reported to be driving in the wrong direction between Fuengirola and Alhaurín de la Torre on the motorway, where he was stopped by Spain’s Guardia Civil traffic police.

Several drivers are reported to have called 112 Emergency Andalucia’s services to alert them of the incident, with many saying that they had indicated to the driver that he was driving in the wrong direction. The incident took place at around 1.10am of Tuesday morning. No further details are known at this time.