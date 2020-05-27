Andalucia to classify Costa del Sol beaches to make them the safest across Spain for locals & holidaymakers

Andalucia’s government has announced that it is going to introduce a classification system for its beaches, in a bid to make Costa del Sol’s beaches the safest in Spain for both locals and holidaymakers, according to Junta of Malaga’s Counsellor Patricia Navarro.

THE beaches will be classified as prohibited (prohibido), dangerous (peligrosas) or safe/free from danger (libres) to make beachgoers, local and holidaymakers, aware of the potential danger levels in each coastal area. The system will be introduced to reduce the number of beach drownings, which was around 27 last year – and actually even higher than the number of car accident deaths for the same period, confirmed Navarro.

The move comes after Andalucia announced that 3,000 beach officers will be employed to provide Local Police and lifeguards with the backup they need to monitor the region’s beaches this summer to ensure that hygiene and safety measures are observed to avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion, as reported.