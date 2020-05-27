72-Year-Old Spanish Man Murders His Belgian Partner and Then Commits Suicide in Spain’s Catalonia

A 72-year-old man has murdered his partner and later committed suicide in the Girona town of L’Escala, where they both lived together, as confirmed by the Mossos d’Esquadra in Spain’s Catalonia.

SOURCES of the investigation point to this being a case of sexist violence and police forces received a notification this Wednesday at 7.00am after 112 emergency services received an alarming call.

The man was of Spanish nationality whilst the woman was Belgian and they both resided in this municipality of the Costa Brava. She sadly passed away after being stabbed to death.