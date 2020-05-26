Tui Boss: “Now we can plan holidays for Majorca, the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands and make our customers an offer

Travel giant Tui has sad the Spanish government’s announcement that it will welcome tourists to the country from July has “provided clarity for the start of the holiday season”.

The Tui boss, Fritz Joussen. welcomed the announcement by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez that tourists will be allowed entry “in safe conditions” and that the July return of Spanish tourism is ‘good signal’.

Joussen had previously called on EU member states to develop a “roadmap for travel” to ensure holidays are still a possibility for this year, said: “Now we can plan holidays for Majorca, the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands and make our customers an offer.

Fritz Joussen:

-- Advertisement --

“Millions of holidaymakers have the certainty that summer holidays in Spain are possible during school holidays. This is a good signal for many families, but also for Tui as a tour operator and the travel agencies that advise customers on their holiday decisions. After Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria, Spain has now also provided clarity for the start of the holiday season.

We have been preparing intensively for weeks, have developed higher safety and hygiene standards for TUI and our partners and are already training the staff in the hotels. In times of Corona, we want to make holidays as normal as possible and as responsible as necessary, during the flight, in the hotel and at the holiday destination”.

The Costa del Sol and The Costa Blanca look set to return to normality in the near future, albeit slightly delayed, a longer winter season is predicted which is something that may remain a fixture for Spain’s tourist industry.





#costadelsol #costablanca #alicante #benidorm #tui